Indian Lake community to address access to fresh food

Residents of the Indian Lake area are invited to a community meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 12, at Galilee Lutheran Church, 301 Lincoln Blvd., Russells Point, to discuss their access to fresh foods.

The meeting is a follow up to the survey on the topic conducted the past several months in a joint venture of Ohio WIC, the Logan County Health District, Mary Rutan Hospital and the Logan County Farmers’ Market in connection with the county’s Community Needs Assessment. The goal is to guide the identification of better food availability in the area.

Approximately 200 people ages 12 to 92 participated in the survey.

Findings will be shared and several local residents with specific ideas they would like to develop have been invited to speak briefly on their proposed projects.

Karla Kauffman, manager of the farmers market, said the survey was designed to learn which ways local eaters prefer to access fresh food and to see who can provide leadership.

“We also asked service providers such as local growers and food pantry volunteers for their perspective,” Kauffman said. “We hope that some new growers may be ready to step up if there is a market for their products. Selling foods we have grown ourselves can provide a good income and a great lifestyle if you are ready to work hard,” she concluded.

Kauffman may be contacted at (937) 844-7628 or e-mail manager@logancountyfarmersmarket.com.