Eyes on irises

Area gardener aids preservation project

A local flower gardening enthusiast has a part in a national project to preserve wild iris varieties.

These purple-bearded irises can be seen growing in the wild around the main lake at the Myeerah Nature Preserve on State Route 540. (EXAMINER PHOTO | REUBEN MEES)

Jody Nolin of rural Rushsylvania is president-elect of the American Iris Society and travels the country as a flower show judge.

She has become acquainted with Charles Perilloux of Baton Rouge, La., of the Louisiana Iris Species Preservation Project which was launched the three years ago. The program’s goal is to create repositories in at least seven different locations for a large number of wild iris varieties, which have been threatened by flood management, illegal dumping, natural disasters and farming.

Nolin will take possession in the fall of a number of species. She expects to receive about 20 varieties and “will see which ones do well here,” she said.

