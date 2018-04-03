Marketplace Bistro looks to capture on-the-go breakfast, lunch diners

Local business professionals and shoppers will once again have a place to grab breakfast or a quick lunch with the reopening of the restaurant at the Main Street Marketplace.

Brittany Saxton, front, best known as the owner and operator of the Six-Hundred Downtown, has opened the Marketplace Bistro as a breakfast and lunch spot at 130 S. Main St. Helping her run the new business are, from left, Heather Van Voorhis, DaltonCornell and Ruth Williams. (EXAMINER PHOTO | REUBEN MEES)

“I wanted to keep it open so customers who do business in downtown Bellefontaine would have a place to get breakfast or a quick lunch,” Brittany Saxton, who also owns Six-Hundred Downtown, said of her decision to open the Main Street Bistro.

The Bistro, which is located in the rear of the 130 S. Main St. shopping center, officially opened Monday and will be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Saxtone said while most restaurants downtown are not open on Mondays to recuperate from busy weekends, she wanted the Bistro to help fill the lunch void for individuals who work or shop downtown.

“Our customers will primarily be the people who work downtown so we wanted to keep it open to serve them,” she said.

