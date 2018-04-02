VETERAN RECOGNITION

Daniel Green of Rushsylvania was honored during a Saturday morning ceremony to mark Vietnam Veterans’ Day at the flagpole outside the Carnegie Building, 140 N. Main St., Bellefontaine, which is also the former site of the draft office where young men went to report for duty during the Vietnam War. Green is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who served as a member of the 11th Artillery Regiment at An Hoa Combat Base in 1969 and 1970. ABOVE: Russ Strayer of the Logan County Color Guard presented Mr. Green and his wife Marla with a flag that has flown over the U.S. Capitol, Ohio Statehouse and Logan County Court Center. (EXAMINER PHOTOS | REUBEN MEES)