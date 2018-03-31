Easing the cancer journey

Local couple, oncology nurse to begin monthly support group meetings on April 9

Karla and Rich Kensey of Middleburg look to share the experience, strength and hope they have gained through various cancer support groups, along with oncology nurse, Kelli Stoner, below, in a local group called Journey Christian Cancer Support Group, which begins monthly meetings April 9. (PHOTO | VIA FACEBOOK)

Middleburg area resident Karla Kensey remembers the numerous emotions and questions that flooded over her when she first was diagnosed with multiple myeloma,a complex and incurable blood cancer, in November 2015.

Since that time, she has been able to connect with a cancer support group for her specific disease in Columbus, which proved invaluable to her and her family for the educational resources it provided in navigating this difficult cancer, and also the encouragement from others who were in the same shoes.

“It’s so overwhelming when you’re first diagnosed; you have so many questions and you’re so scared,” she said. “You have all of this information thrown at you, and sometimes your doctors don’t even agree about your course of treatment.

“These feelings lead to such emotional distress, as you’re making huge decisions that can be life and death, how long you’ll live or related to quality of life.”

