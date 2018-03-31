New youth center to receive boost from United Way funds

Youth allocations committee announcesadditional grant awards

The United Way of Logan County’s Youth Allocations Committee volunteers staffed a Second Harvest Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution earlier this year as a part of their six-month leadership development program. (PHOTO | UNITED WAY)

A new youth center opening in Russells Point will receive more than half of the funds awarded by United Way of Logan County’s Youth Allocations Committee this spring.

A $10,780 check was presented this week to Indian Lake Community Church to expand after-school and summer opportunities for middle and high school-aged youth.

“The Lookout,” located behind the church’s Gathering Grounds coffee shop at 337 E. Main St., Russells Point, soon will be open multiple days a week after school as a result of the grant. New computers with wi-fi access, summer field trips, weekend events and mental health and suicide prevention trainings will be provided by United Way dollars.

“The Lake is a great place to grow up," said Jim Ellington, pastor of Indian Lake Community Church.

“But I know what I got into in school. And that was my motivation to make sure that we’re helping kids to make good decisions.

“A lot of the problems we’re facing as a community right now, we’re trying to deal with after they’ve already occurred. Our goal is to help intervene with the youth of Indian Lake and Logan County before they make bad decisions and destructive behaviors.

“If we’re going to break some of the cycles we see in our community of poverty and addiction, we have to first start by strengthening our youth so that they can overcome those challenges.”

