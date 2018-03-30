Principal hired; Academic letter program discussed

Ridgemont Schools Board of Education members hired a new principal of curriculum and instruction, Erica O’Keeffe, during their Thursday evening meeting.

The current Hilliard Davidson High School 12th-grade principal was issued a two-year contract. She will move into Sally Henrick’s current position when Henrick assumes the superintendent role in June.

O’Keeffe has served as a principal for five years and has been in education for 16 years.

The board also approved a new program regarding academic letters for Ridgemont High School pupils, beginning with next school year, as a way to reward student academic success.

