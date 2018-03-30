Principal hired; Academic letter program discussed
- Written by THE BELLEFONTAINE EXAMINER STAFF
Ridgemont Schools Board of Education members hired a new principal of curriculum and instruction, Erica O’Keeffe, during their Thursday evening meeting.
The current Hilliard Davidson High School 12th-grade principal was issued a two-year contract. She will move into Sally Henrick’s current position when Henrick assumes the superintendent role in June.
O’Keeffe has served as a principal for five years and has been in education for 16 years.
The board also approved a new program regarding academic letters for Ridgemont High School pupils, beginning with next school year, as a way to reward student academic success.
Read complete BOE NEWS in Friday's Examiner.
