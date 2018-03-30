March turns motoring madness on city streets

Emergency responders were spread thin Thursday between 2 and 4 p.m. dealing with a rash of crashes in Bellefontaine.

Officers of the Bellefontaine Police Department responded to a total of six reported crashes, while firefighters of the Bellefontaine Fire and EMS Department assisted in several.

Two of the crash calls did not warrant reports, dispatchers said.

Reports were available for four crashes.

Charles R. Hall, 73, of Marysville, was cited for failure to control after his sport utility vehicle crashed into the front of Lee’s Comfort Shoes, 109 N. Main St., around 2 p.m. Thursday.

Officers of the Bellefontaine Police Department and paramedics with the Bellefontaine Fire and Department were called to Lee’s Comfort Shoes, 109 N. Main St., after a motorist drove over the curb and into the business at 1:55 p.m. Thursday. It was one of five crashes within a 30-minute period in the city. (EXAMINER PHOTO | JOEL E. MAST)

He told officers he pulled into the parking space too fast and was unable to stop. He then tried to back up and hit a parked sport utility vehicle registered to Christina Mabry of DeGraff.

Damage was light to the Mabry vehicle, while the Hall SUV sustained moderate damage. A front display window was shattered at Lee’s and the knee wall damaged in the crash.

In a four-vehicle 2:25 p.m. crash at Rush Avenue and Madriver Street, Pearl L. Schertzer, 79, of West Mansfield, was cited with failure to control and failure to stop after a crash.

A woman was being treated at the scene of a crash at the intersection of Madriver Street and Rush Avenue. According to witnesses at the scene, the female driver was struck by another vehicle, which the fled the scene. The woman's car spun and struck two vehicles parked outside Horney Insurance agency, forcing one through the office's glass window. (EXAMINER PHOTO | REUBEN MEES)

Officers report he was westbound on Rush in the curb lane next to Katherine L. Davis, 26, of Bellefontaine. He turned his sport utility vehicle southbound onto Madriver as Davis was turning her car onto Madriver.

The Schertzer SUV clipped the rear of the Davis car which spun out into the parking lot of Jeff Horney Insurance, 715 N. Madriver St. The Davis car hit a parked car registered to Cheryl Hawkins of Bellefontaine which was knocked into another park car registered to Deborah J. George of West Mansfield, and the building.

Damage was moderate and heavy to the vehicles and a large display window was broken.

Schertzer drove off southbound and later called police to report damage to his vehicle. Accompanied by his wife, he met with officers and could not recall the crash.

Officers are referring Schertzer to the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles for a driver evaluation.

Both Schertzer and Davis reported possible injuries, but neither was transported for treatment. Davis was evaluated at the scene by a Robinaugh squad.

At 2:35 p.m., officers report that Iris A. Wright, 17, of Urbana, was eastbound in a car on Sandusky Avenue at Newford Drive and failed to avoiding hitting the rear of a van operated by Paula M. Naragon, 45, of Bellefontaine. Naragon was stopped to turn onto Newford, officers report.

In yet another crash, Lakewood Avenue was closed to traffic after a collision at the intersection of Sandusky Avenue. A Bellefontaine fire engine was on scene, but left as the motorist on scene did not require medical attention. (EXAMINER PHOTO | REUBEN MEES)

Damage was moderate and Iris was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.

Natalie B. Harrington, 37, of West Liberty, also was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead in a 3:40 p.m. crash on Columbus Avenue east of Main Street.

Officers report she was operating a westbound SUV which hit the rear of an SUV operated by Kalisha A. Hefner, 32, of Bellefontaine.

Damage was light to the vehicles.