NK celebrates expansion

In less than seven months, NK Parts Industries Inc. has increased its Logan County footprint by 140,000 square feet to help meet logistical, subassembly and research and development contracts with Honda.

NK Parts Industries Inc., NKP Logistics and Auto Technic Americas Inc. officials conduct a ceremonial ribbon cutting Wednesday to celebrate the completion of a 140,000-square-foot addition to NKP’s 13434 State Route 287, East Liberty, campus. (EXAMINER PHOTO | JOEL E. MAST)

Company officials celebrated the addition Wednesday with a ceremonial ribbon cutting and an open house.

It gave NK Logistics and Auto Technic Americas Inc. associates a chance to show customers and guests operations at the 13434 State Route 287, East Liberty, campus.

All three companies are owned by Nikkon Holdings.

NKP handles subassembly work, while the logistics arm concentrates on parts delivery. ATA has a close relationship with Honda R&D of Americas conducting tests at the East Liberty site while providing 48 associates as contractors at Honda’s Raymond facility.

