Protected from the rain

Rainy skies greet groundbreaking for Camp Willson’s all-weather ‘airnasium’

Stephen Ives, YMCA of Central Ohio president and CEO, addresses the crowd at a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday morning for YMCA Camp Willson’s airnasium project. Also pictured are Darrin Haubert of Katterhenry Investment Group, twins and veteran campers Camilla and Anna Zingale, 11, holding the architect’s rendition of the structure, and Camp Willson Executive Director Jim Sexstone standing behind them. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MANDY LOEHR)

Cloudy skies and rainy weather Tuesday were quite fitting for a groundbreaking ceremony at YMCA Camp Willson for a new 7,000-square-foot structure — an airnasium – that will make outdoor activities possible for future campers and community members alike during inclement weather.

The $180,000 open air gymnasium style building with an 8-foot windbreak will be installed by Thomas and Marker Construction crews by Memorial Day, in time for the 2018 summer camping season at the 2732 County Road 11 site, officials said.

“While we couldn’t get the rain to hold off for today, it’s actually perfect for this occasion,” Jim Sexstone, Camp Willson and Hilliker Y executive director, said while attendees gathered under a picnic shelter nearby where the airnasium will be constructed, located along a walking path east of the main parking lot area and camp offices.

“We’re looking forward to the opportunities that it will afford to still be outdoors in rainy weather. We plan to use the airnasium for a variety of sports activities for our campers, and the structure also will be used for community activities and private events, such as weddings.”

