Ben Logan band tastes flavor of Windy City jazz

The Benjamin Logan High School Jazz Band traveled to Chicago this past weekend to perform at the Chicago Museum of Science and Industry as well as the Field Museum of Natural History.

The Benjamin Logan Jazz Band, under the direction of Myles Bowers, performed recently at the Field Museum of Natural History in Chicago during a class trip to learn about the role the Windy City has had on the development of American jazz. (PHOTO | BEN LOGAN SCHOOLS)

The Jazz Band, as well as members of the jazz combos, took in the sights and sounds of the Windy City by touring Willis Tower, seeing the Chicago Symphony, attending Andy’s Jazz Club, and spending an evening at Joe Segal’s Jazz Showcase.

Chicago’s jazz scene, which saw much growth in the early 1900s when New Orleans musicians such as Joe “King” Oliver, Jelly Roll Morton and even Louis Armstrong moved their music north, helped pave the way for future generations of jazz musicians and formed an excellent foundation for the class trip, according to Ben Logan Band Director Myles Bowers.

“Chicago’s rich jazz traditions allowed for a wonderful learning experience for our students,” he said. “These students worked hard and definitely entertained crowds in Chicago. I’m proud of their hard work and their ability to shine even on the big stage. A supportive administration, community and a hard working group of students have given Benjamin Logan’s Music Department, once again, reason to be proud.”

