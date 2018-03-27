The streets of downtown Bellefontaine are once again lined with the Doors of Encouragement — a local fundraiser that has generated more than $240,000 for the Logan County Cancer Society, organizer Melody Couchman reports. A record total of 81 doors will be auctioned beginning at 6 p.m. April 26 at the Logan County Fairgrounds. The $166,000 provided last year to local cancer patients for assistance with expense, medication, supplis, wigs and other expenses is more than quadruple the amount available when the project began in 2012, Couchman said. (EXAMINER PHOTO | REUBEN MEES)