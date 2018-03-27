Voter registration deadline approaches

The deadline to register to be eligible to vote in the May 8 Primary Election is Monday, April 9.

Those who already are registered to vote, but who have moved since they last voted, also are required by law to register the change of address by the Monday, April 9, deadline.

To be eligible to vote, the applicant must be at least 18 years of age on or before the Nov. 6 General Election or a U.S. citizen, be a resident of Ohio for 30 days prior to the election. Those who are not 18 by the Primary Election but will be by the General Election cannot vote on issues or for party central committees on the Primary Election ballot.

Registration forms are available at the following locations:

• Logan County Board of Elections, 225 S. Main St., Bellefontaine — 8:30 a.m.. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays, and 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday, April 9.

• Knowlton District Library, 220 N. Main St. — 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

• DeGraff Branch Library, 122 S. Main St., DeGraff — 1 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday; 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday; 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4:30 p.m. Friday.

• Lakeview Branch Library, 130 N. Main St., Lakeview — 4 to 7 p.m Monday, Wednesday; 9:30 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Thursday; 1 to 5 p.m; Saturday 9:30 a.m. to noon.

• Rushsylvania Branch Library, 113 N. Sandusky St., Rushsylvania — 3 to 7 p.m. Monday ; 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday.

• West Liberty Branch Library, 117 N. Detroit St., West Liberty — 1 to 7 p.m. Monday; 9 a.m. to noon, 1 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday; 10 a.m. to noon, 1 to 4 p.m Friday; 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.

• West Mansfield Branch Library, 127 N. Main St., West Mansfield — 3 to 7 p.m. Monday; 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday; 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday.

• Bureau of Motor Vehicles, 1365 N. County Road 32, Bellefontaine — 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday;

• Department of Job and Family Services, 211 E. Columbus Ave. — weekdays 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

• Logan County Health Department, 310 S. Main St., Bellefontaine — 8:30 a.m. to noon, 1:30 to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 8:30 a.m. to noon Friday.

• Mental Health, Drug and Alcohol Services of Logan and Champaign Counties, 1521 N. Detroit St., West Liberty — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.

• Logan County Board of Developmental Disabilities, 1973 W. State Route 47, Bellefontaine — 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.

• Logan County Treasurer, 100 S. Madriver St., Bellefontaine — 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.

• Ohio Secretary of State, 180 E. Broad St., Columbus — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m weekdays.

• www.myohiovote.com