Prayer walkers

Quincy church hosts Holy Week stations

Julie Wick begins an activity at the Reflections station set up for Holy Week at the Quincy United Methodist Church. (EXAMINER PHOTOS | MIRIAM BAIER)

Holy Week is being observed at the Quincy United Methodist Church with a Prayer Walk — in the church.

The church at 111 South St. in the village is open until 7 p.m. today and from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday for people to visit seven stations set up on the main level of the church. As people enter the sanctuary, a table equipped with guidelines of the event which provide an overview of what to do on the journey.

The stations are Intercession, Reflection, Praise and Thanksgiving, Rest, Faith, Confession and Hope.

