HEROIC ANTICS

A group of “super friends” from around the central Ohio area emerge from the frigid waters of Indian Lake during the annual Freezin’ for a Reason Polar Plunge on Saturday afternoon at Old Field Beach. The group, who called themselves the Super Plungers dressed as D.C. Comics characters, while others like Rhonda Wilson of Bluffton dressed as her own personal hero, Elvis Presley. The event, which includes a party at the Indian Lake Moose Lodge, was expected to raise about $20,000 for Special Olympics Ohio. (EXAMINER PHOTOS | REUBEN MEES)

