EGG HUNTERS

Youths made their way through downtown Bellefontaine businesses in search of hidden easter eggs during the Downtown Business Partnerhip’s first egg hunt Saturday morning. They began with an introduction to the new event by Bellefontaine Mayor Ben Stahler and the Easter Bunny, above, and visited businesses like the Putt and Play Golf Center, photo in Monday's Examiner. Youths could also have free photos taken with the holiday hopper at The Photo Booth. (EXAMINER PHOTOS | REUBEN MEES)

