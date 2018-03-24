Cementing the past

Marl City paved way into concrete history

Hidden among the historical sites of Logan County is the decaying remnants of what was once one of the most promising and prosperous economic engines of the northeast part of the county and a key contributor to one of the area’s most significant claims to fame.

Natural disasters including massive windstorms or The site once known as Marl City — for the large supply of nearly pure lime rich deposit needed for Portland cement — lies just south of Rushsylvania on private property.

The quarry pits there were the source of the concrete used by George Bartholomew to construct the first concrete streets in America around the Logan County Courthouse from 1891 to 1893.

It also played an important role in helping with the World War I effort.

Rushsylvania was founded in 1834 after settlers began finding their way into the area, which was made easier, in part, by a massive tornado in 1825 that cleared a strip of land as wide as a modern highway from Bellefontaine through the northeast part of Logan County.

The town got a further boost when the “Bee” Line — later the Big Four Railroad — opened a rail line through the town in 1852.

But the unique part of the village’s history is around the turn of the century, according to local historian Don Corwin, who has extensively researched the history of the Marl City site and the impact it had on the Rushsylvania community as a whole.

“The cement plant was a high point for Rushsylvania,” he said. “There was a lot of expectation for the future and a lot of men in the village worked at Marl City. At the height of the cement industry, there was zero unemployment.”

