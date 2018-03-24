March is maple madness for local producers

Most Logan Countians are hoping for much warmer temperatures and have lamented that snow and cold of March.

Dale Clapsaddle stokes the fire for boiling down syrup while Keith Moffitt looks on Friday at the Moffitt Family Farm, 6052 State Route 287. Moffitt said March has been a “fantastic” month for production. (EXAMINER PHOTO | JOEL E. MAST)

Not Keith Moffitt. These past three weeks have been a godsend for his maple syrup operation.

“We tapped the trees in March and it has been fantastic,” he said. “We (maple syrup producers) may be the only people who like this kind of March.”

At times, he and his crew of volunteers — Dale Clapsaddle, Rick Marmon, Eddie Prall and Larry Plank — collected enough sap to fill the farm’s 1,000-gallon preproduction storage at the sugar house and both portable tanks.

Overnight temperatures below freezing and daytime temperatures in the 40s and 50s provide ideal conditions for sap production.

