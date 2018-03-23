Happy hunting

Egg hunt planned for downtown Bellefontaine

Several downtown Bellefontaine businesses will be participating in a Easter Egg hunt from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday.

The Easter Bunny will kick off the hunt in front of the Logan County Courthouse and children will be given a map showing the locations of participating businesses.

Business owners and employees may hide treats inside and outside their businesses depending on the weather.

The Photo Booth will have 20-minute, 10-image photo sessions with the Easter Bunny from 1 to 4 p.m.

Businesses participating in the hunt are:

Peachtree Boutique, 129 W. Columbus Ave.

The Photo Booth, 119 W. Chillicothe Ave.

Craft Paper Scissors, 125 W. Columbus Ave.

The Poppy Seed, 110 W. Columbus Ave.

Nest 1896, 204 W. Columbus Ave.

Peak Performance Holistic Health Center LLC, 105 N. Main St.

The Silver Elephant LLC, 130 S. Main St. Suite 101

The Hanger Boutique, 130 S. Main St.

Education Station, 136 S. Main St.

Putt n Play Golf Center, 209 W. Columbus Ave.

Me and Company, 140 S. Main St.

The Lock Shop Salon, 130 S. Main St.

City Sweets & Creamery, 222 S. Main St.

Clinton Oaks LMT, 130 S. Main, Suite 105

Homegrown Yoga, 208 W. Columbus Ave.

It is possible more businesses are participating.

Complete list of area EASTER EGG EVENTS in Friday's Examiner.

