Librarians open new chapter in trivia bee history

Although the Logan County District Library Foundation has entered a team in all 22 bees hosted by the Logan County Branch of the American Association of University Women, it had never made it to the winners circle.

Members of the Logan County District Library team wait for answers to be read during the Logan County Branch of the American Association of University Women’s annual trivia bee Wednesday evening at the Ohio Hi-Point Career Center. They are, clockwise from back left, Kathy Wilgus, Leo Titlow, Sue Fullerton, Carol Burton and Beth Marshall. (EXAMINER PHOTOS | REUBEN MEES)

The group of five current and former librarians turned the page Wednesday night when they edged out the defending champions — the Bellefontaine High School Red Team — by a single point, 75-74 out of a possible score of 100.

“We’re usually in the top five, but we’ve never won before,” Kathy Wilgus said.

“Our goal is to never be last,” fellow librarian Sue Fullerton added.

In addition to their 98 combined years of bibliophile book smarts, each of the team members brought their own unique skills.

“We all did pretty well in the category about women,” Fullerton said of the team that included four women.

The team scored nine out of 10 points in the You Go Girl category that asked questions including: What Ohio author wrote the book The Grass Is Always Greener over the Septic Tank?

