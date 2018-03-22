Open teacher's positions filled

Personnel contracts, professional development trips and staff stipends were among the business conducted Wednesday in a regular meeting of the Ohio Hi-Point Career Center school board.

One-year limited teacher’s contracts, effective July 1, were extended to Bailey Penhorwood, supply chain management; Camilia Elkins, allied health; and Luke Ahern, performing arts.

A 39-day limited teacher’s contract was also approved for Elkins as an allied health instructor, effective April 3.

Robert Alig was approved to perform maintenance on district vehicles as needed at a rate of $40 per hour.

