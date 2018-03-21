Driver seriously injured after striking utility pole

First responders work on the scene of a one-vehicle injury crash that occurred just after 2 p.m. Tuesday on State Route 235 just south of Honda Transmission. Driver Mike Kindle, 70, Lewistown, reportedly had to be mechanically extracted from his vehicle, and was transported by Indian Lake squad to Lima Memorial Hospital for treatment of serious injuries sustained in the crash. Officers of the Washington Township Police Department report Kindle was operating a pickup on S.R. 235 when he veered off the right side of the road onto the shoulder, overcorrected and lost control of the pickup. His vehicle then spun around heading into the ditch backward and struck a Logan County Electric Cooperative power pole where the truck bed and cab meet on the driver’s side. The Indian Joint Fire District and Logan County Electrical Cooperative crews assisted at the scene. Washington Township police are still investigating the accident to determine a cause. (PHOTO | WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP POLICE)