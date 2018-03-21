A PEA AND A PRINCESS

Once Upon a Mattress, an adaptation of Hans Christian Andersen’s fairy tale, The Princess and the Pea, opens Thursday night at West Liberty-Salem High School. The musical is presented at 7 p.m Thursday, March 22, and Friday, March 23, and at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, March 24. Tickets are $8 and are available in the high school office during school hours and at the door before each show. Abby Dillon is Princess Winnifred, center; and Zane Woodruff is Prince Dauntless (behind the princess). Jared Bowden is the king and Amanda Smoot portrayss Queen Aggravain, who decrees that no one in the kingdom can marry until her son is married to a true princess of royal blood. (PHOTO | WEST LIBERTY-SALEM SCHOOLS)