Community Health & Wellness Partners to expand in Bellefontaine

Community Health & Wellness Partners of Logan County has announced plans to open Bellefontaine Community Health Center at 212 E. Columbus Ave., Bellefontaine, in August. The site previously housed Café 212.

The 212 E. Columbus Ave. building owned by Link Construction will be the home of a Bellefontaine office of Community Health and Wellness Partners. (Examiner photo | Reuben Mees)

Opened in March 2014 at Oakhill Medical Center in West Liberty and at the Aries Center in Russells Point, Community Health & Wellness Partners of Logan County provides primary care in addition to integrated behavioral health, clinical primary care pharmacy and nutrition services. The health center offers patients a team-based approach to their care. Services are delivered regardless of ability to pay and the cost of care is based on a sliding fee scale and family income.

The health center focuses on an integrated approach to the management of chronic diseases. Medication Assisted Treatment (Vivitrol), with a focus on patient accountability and provider discretion, is also offered at the health center.

“We believe expanding the successful Community Health & Wellness Partners model in Bellefontaine will allow us to fulfill our mission while providing high quality, team-based primary health care,” said Tony Core, board chair. The facility’s mission is providing economic-based, whole person, whole community primary care for long-term health and wellness.

