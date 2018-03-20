High tech high school

Whether their tastes involve music, video games and robots, criminal investigation or multimedia presentations, Benjamin Logan High School students have a wealth of high tech electives to select from when it comes time to exploring career options.

Benjamin Logan Board of Education president Susan Allen reacts after playing the Retroville video game designed by senior Holden Baker for an intro to computer programming course. (EXAMINER PHOTO | REUBEN MEES)

The district board of education took a tour of several of these classrooms and got a demonstration of the auditorium’s new state-of-the-art sound and lighting system prior to the Monday evening meeting.

The tour began in an Apple computer lab where music teacher Miles Bowers teaches a music technology course in which students get a chance to explore technology being used to manipulate music and digital sounds.

Several students showed off their final projects, which included overlays of drum beats with chirping birds and a crackling fire, a compilation of harp music by talented sisters and a binaural track intended for providing sound therapy.

