School safety resolution, staff contracts approved

A school safety resolution intended to reduce violence in schools was approved Monday in a regular meeting of the Indian Lake Board of Education.

The resolution, currently circulating among public schools statewide, calls on the federal and state lawmakers to, “prioritize the protection of students and school employees by enacting legislation and providing funding,” on a range of measures to reduce violence in schools by offering enhanced mental health and substance abuse treatment in schools, along with additional training for school employees and “enhanced coordination” with local law enforcement and first responders.

The resolution also calls for more funding to beef up security, school safety infrastructure and for additional uniformed school resource officers.

Finally, the resolution calls on lawmakers to preserve the, “balance between the right to own firearms and the protection of students and school employees from any act of violence.”

