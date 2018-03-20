Student accomplishments honored

Robotics team’s world competition trip approved

Bellefontaine City Schools Board of Education members moved their regular rescheduled Monday evening meeting to a different venue — the Bellefontaine High School Distance Learning Center — to provide a larger space to recognize a number of student academic achievers and winter athletes.

Related to one of the honors, the board approved the BHS robotics team of Kaitey Chervenak, Ryoma Kawakami, Hunter Kesler and Jon Moody’s trip to the Vex World Robotics Competition April 25 through 29 in Louisville, Ky. They earned the spot at the contest following their performance at the Vex State Robotics Competition, as previously reported in the Examiner.

Their adviser, Sandi Chervenak, reported that this is the fourth year that BHS has sent a team to the world event. For this year’s event, 573 teams internationally have qualified, representing 1 percent of teams from around the world.

She also noted that Honda Transmission has agreed to provide student sponsorship for travel-related expenses, and an anonymous donor has provided funds for event T-shirts.

