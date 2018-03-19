History, harmony, humor highlight hallmark

Logan County residents took to the stage Saturday evening to sing songs, tell tales and crack a few jokes in a bicentennial celebration that was as much about entertainment as it was about education.

Logan County residents, officials and friends celebrated the county’s Bicentennial anniversary Saturday evening with a night of entertainment and education at the Holland Theatre. Bellefontaine Mayor Ben Stahler, playing the role of general, historian and statesman Robert Patterson Kennedy, and Margaret Piatt as her great-great-grandmother Elizabeth Piatt carry on a conversation. (EXAMINER PHOTO | REUBEN MEES)

“I was extremely pleased by the variety of presentations,” Logan County Commissioner and emcee for the night Joe Antram said. “Our history and heritage were well represented. I was extremely pleased with the number of people in attendance. I think everyone learned something and me being a teacher, I always like it when people learn from an event.”

The celebration, which was hosted in the historic Holland Theatre, drew a crowd estimated of 150 to 200 people from throughout Logan County.

There was no shortage of history in presentations like the pioneer narrative of the Rev. Ron Irick, which painted a picture of Logan County’s earliest years, or Bellefontaine Mayor Ben Stahler and Piatt Castles owner Margaret Piatt’s exchange as Gen. Robert Patterson Kennedy and Elizabeth Piatt, which focused on the mid-19th century.

Other skits were strictly edutainment, however.

Complete story and photos in Monday's Examiner.

