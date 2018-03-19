Driver crashes stolen vehicle into utility pole

An area driver was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs as a result of a crash Saturday afternoon in Russells Point that resulted in a temporary power outage in the nearby area.

A Russells Point man who admitted to being under the influence of drugs struck a utility pole in the area of Main Street near Third Street Saturday afternoon, knocking out electricity to the neighborhood. (PHOTO | RUSSELLS POINT POLICE)

Trevor Drummond, 24, of Russells Point, was arrested following the crash in the area of Main Street and Third Street and was lodged in the Logan County Jail, officers of the Russells Point Police Department report.

Officers responded about 1:30 p.m. to the Dollar General, 147 E. Main St., in reference to a stolen vehicle.

Nicole Allen reported that her son, Drummond, stole her 2014 Chrysler 300 just minutes after they entered the store. She said her son took the vehicle without permission when she went inside the store.

While responding to the store, an officer located the stolen vehicle on Main Street near Third Street, where it had struck a utility pole. The crash reportedly broke the pole in two places, and the driver had fled the scene on foot.

Witnesses provided a description of the driver, who was quickly located in the area of State Route 366 and Township Road 239.

Officers report Drummond has a history of drug abuse and admitted he would test positive for opioids. He was placed under arrest and also was cited for failure to control and driving without a license.

Washington Township Police Department and Indian Joint Fire District assisted at the scene.