Cookie deliveries spark friendships, cheer

Logan Acres Care Center resident Eddie Coleman recognized some familiar young faces standing outside the doorway to his room Wednesday morning, and he was quick to welcome them inside, flashing a wide grin as he did.

Logan Acres Care Center resident Eddie Coleman, 80, left, holds a cookie he received from Bellefontaine High School Family, Career and Community Leaders of America students, from the left, seniors Maddie Neal and Payton Smith, and freshman Morgan Jenkins while chatting with the teens during their visit Wednesday. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MANDY LOEHR)

The Bellefontaine High School Family, Career and Community Leaders of America students, seniors Maddie Neal and Payton Smith and freshman Morgan Jenkins, carried a large tray of St. Patrick’s Day cookies while paying a visit to the 2739 County Road 91 center on their day off school for a teacher professional development day.

Mr. Coleman thanked the students for the cookies, and said he was glad to see them again. This year, the FCCLA Club has started regular visits to the facility for each holiday, bearing sweet treats that they’ve helped to make in their classes.

“It’s gestures like this that drew me to Bellefontaine in the first place,” said the 80-year-old native of Rochester, N.Y., who said he settled in Bellefontaine in the late 1950s. “After I finished up serving in the U.S. Air Force, I knew I wanted to go back to that friendly town where I was stationed for a short time...

