Connections formed at Career Expo

Indian Lake hosts 3rd annual interaction between students, local companies

Dave Weisniewski from World Class Plastics, right, demonstrates to Indian Lake High School senior Sam Roach how to work with the tabletop injection molding machine Friday during the third annual Logan County Career Expo. (PHOTO | JAMIE ROSS, INDIAN LAKE SCHOOLS)

Indian Lake High School senior Aubrey Johnson is making inroads for her future. She applied for jobs, interviewed with potential employers and even signed up to receive emails when Honda of America Manufacturing has new job postings during the third annual Logan County Career Expo Friday at Indian Lake High School.

“I’m thinking about going into production right away, like Honda through Adecco, so I can make good money, rise up and go on and get my degree,” the high school senior said.

Aubrey was just one of nearly 1,000 local students who took part in the expo, sponsored by the Midwest Regional Educational Service Center and the Logan County Area Chamber of Commerce. Juniors and seniors from Bellefontaine, Benjamin Logan, Ohio Hi-Point Career Center, Riverside and West Liberty-Salem High Schools, along with the host school, got the chance to meet with representatives from 55 local companies that are looking to hire.

Read complete story in Saturday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!