United Way seeking Community Care Day projects to complete

Logan County service agencies and municipalities looking for some extra help can submit applications for free labor during United Way’s third annual Community Care Day, which is set for Friday, May 11.

Hundreds of volunteers from area workplaces, churches and civic organizations are expected to be ready to roll up their sleeves and work on group volunteer projects that day.

Nonprofit organizations, government entities, parks and schools are encouraged to brainstorm potential projects that a group of as few as two to as many as 20 volunteers might complete in a four to six-hour window. Applications, which are available online at www.uwlogan.org or by calling United Way at (937) 592- 2886, should be submitted as soon as possible to ensure consideration and to ease coordination, but no later than Monday, April 16.

Last year, 250 volunteers braved inclement weather conditions on Care Day to make a difference throughout the community. Volunteers remodeled the living quarters at the Bellefontaine Fire Department, worked on renovations at the Holland Theatre, helped prepare the Hoffman Pool to open for the season, assembled new shelving units for the Lighthouse Emergency Shelter, repaired picnic tables at Indian Lake State Park, staffed a mobile food pantry distribution for Second Harvest Food Bank, and assisted with dozens more spring cleaning, painting, and landscaping projects.