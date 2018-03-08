Turner’s family seeks help from clients

Widow, children hope to land death benefits from BWC

The Turner family, from left, son Tyler, wife Katrina, the late Terry Turner, and daughter Kailyn. (SUBMITTED PHOTO | KATRINA TURNER)

It has been a year since Logan County Children’s Services employee Terry Turner died in a morning crash and his widow remains hopeful someone will step forward to prove her husband was working at the time.

Katrina Turner and family friends have made recent social media postings which ask any of his clients who may have met with him on the morning of March 6, 2017, to voluntarily report the meeting.

At stake are death benefits payable to Katrina Turner and her children, Tyler and Kailyn, through the Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation.

Claims for death benefits originate with the BWC, but the appeal hearings are held before the Ohio Industrial Commission. The benefits were denied in December after LCCS appealed an early decision to award benefits, according to Turner’s family.

Read complete story in Thursday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!

Another hearing before the OIC is set for this month, Mrs. Turner said, so it is imperative anyone with information about Terry Turner’s work call her or text her at (614) 517-4959.