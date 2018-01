Jessie Stevens of Belle Center takes her 7-year-old son Kaden on his first sledding foray at Jack Martin Park in Bellefontaine as the snow continued to fall Monday afternoon. An estimated four inches of snow fell Monday in Bellefontiane. The year 2018 is off to a wet start with 2.42 inches of precipitation to date, according to weather observers at the Bellefontaine Wastewater Treatment Plant. (EXAMINER PHOTO | REUBEN MEES)