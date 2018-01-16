Petals, patience product of project

It was a project of patience and petals for Carrie Reynolds as she worked on her Not So Bad Art By Good People fundraising entry for the Logan County Art League.

The agent/owner of Alan Galvez Insurance in Bellefontaine, used acrylic paints to draw a tropical flower representative of the beautiful specimens she had pictures of from a trip she took to Jamaica, but the process was not a quick one for the motorcycle enthusiast who also enjoys reading, gardening and scrapbooking.

“After many hours of trying to define flower petals by playing against light and dark, I finally was able to get one drawn that had definition and contrast,” she recalled. “It probably took me six to eight hours to get that one petal just right.”

And then she joked she realized she only had 20 more to complete.

“On a trip to Jamaica, I was quite taken with the flowers and foliage,” she said. “The shapes and colors were breathtaking. I took a lot of pictures because the flowers were simply beautiful.” She flipped through her trip scrapbook to find a photo of a flower with just the right color combinations that would work for her painting.

