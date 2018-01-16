Input on community issues sought

Surveys to be mailed to county residents Friday

The voices of Logan County residents are being sought to help guide future planning for the community through surveys that will be mailed Jan. 19 to 50 percent of county residents through a random sampling consisting of about 10,400 households.

Survey organizers from a number of area agencies are asking participants to complete and return the paper surveys by the Feb. 14 deadline.

Mary Rutan Hospital along with the Logan County Health District, United Way of Logan County, the Mental Health, Drug and Alcohol Services Board of Logan and Champaign counties, and Community Health and Wellness Partners of Logan County have come together to facilitate and fund this survey, which focuses on community issues, the environment, safety, healthcare, wellness, quality of life, parenting, social interactions, and demographics.

Being the third of its kind in Logan County, area residents are encouraged to take a few moments to complete this 100 percent anonymous survey. Having fewer questions than its counterparts of 2012 and 2015, the survey reduces the time it take for completion and gives residents the opportunity to voice concerns, strengths, risks and needs for themselves, their family and their community.

Data from each survey will be compiled, along with other data obtained through secondary sources, including one-on-one interviews and focus groups, then used in a collaborative project to understand the crucial needs and issues of Logan County.

In addition, the data collected assists agencies in developing specific actions plans for community improvement, seeking funding to address issues identified and measuring outcomes from previous assessments and the impact they have on the community. The survey findings and action plans will be shared with the community once they have been finalized.

