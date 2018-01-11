Board members lauded for service

In conjunction with School Board Recognition Month, the Ohio Hi-Point Career Center Board of Education recognized board members’ years of service during the board meeting Wednesday evening as follows:

Alyssa Dunham (Urbana) and Corey Ledley (Ridgemont) one year; Doug Chivington (Marysville) and Mike Ludlow (Graham), two years;. Matt McConnell (Triad), six years; David Campbell (Midwest Regional Educational Service Center) and Paul McMahill (Mechanicsburg) seven years; Tom Brookhart (Waynesfield-Goshen), Chuck Buck (West Liberty-Salem) and Brian Wright (Riverside) eight years; Larry Mouser (Midwest Regional Educational Service Center),12 years; and Russ Blue (Kenton), Kim Boswell (Indian Lake), Jeff Burroughs (Madison-Champaign County Educational Service Center),and Anne Reames (Bellefontaine) 14 years.

