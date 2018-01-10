Playground, pickleball and hoops among city parks projects for 2018

Exactly a year ago, members of Bellefontaine Intermediate School’s Dare to Be Aware Club approached the Bellefontaine Joint Recreation District with a proposal to build a small handicap accessible playground in a city park.

Bellefontaine Joint Recreation District board member Karen Hesson Brady looks at conceptual drawings of accessible park equipment proposed to replace the aging Kaleidoscope Playground as Parks Superintendent Kris Myers, rear, and District Educator Tracy Burton listen to conversation during the Monday evening regular meeting. The approximately $300,000 playground project could kick off before year’s end if organizers can raise the funds necessary, Myers told the board. (EXAMINER PHOTO | REUBEN MEES)

This year, a fundraising effort will get underway to raise $300,000 to replace the city’s flagship Kaleidoscope Playground at Mary Rutan Park with accessible playground equipment, Parks Superintendent Kris Myers told the board at the January meeting.

But the playground project is just one on a list of items the parks department plans to undertake this year — a list that could also include an outdoor pickleball court, a new basketball court at Blue Jacket Park and removal or repair of aging structures around the Mary Rutan ball diamond.

