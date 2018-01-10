Printer’s painting interest flowers

A hibiscus flower captured the interest of Ben Joseph, who used acrylics to create one for his entry in the Not So Bad Art By Good People fundraiser project for the Logan County Art League.

Ben Joseph of Belle Printing and Belle Bounce works on an acrylic painting of a hibiscus flower for his entry in the Logan County Art League’s Not So Bad Art by Good People auction. (PHOTO | LOGAN COUNTY ART LEAGUE)

The typesetter at Belle Printing for 27 years thought that flowers would be something people would enjoy looking at for awhile, and a Google search provided his subject matter.

Although his daily printing work can be considered an art form, he said he has no art background.

“I’ve painted walls in the past — one color and some not very well.” But the project was not void of learning opportunities.

