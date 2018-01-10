City to look at property maintenance update

Property owners will have to make sure they meet interior standards as well as exterior upkeep under a draft copy of a new property maintenance code presented to Bellefontaine City Council at Tuesday’s meeting.

(EXAMINER FILE PHOTO)

City Code Enforcement Officer Wes Dodds, who has earned national certification in code enforcement, compiled the 48-page document.

Much of it simply consolidates Bellefontaine’s existing laws into a more efficient and streamlined package.

But, Dodds said, there are significant additions focusing on the interiors of buildings, an aspect the city had not considered in the past.

“When a tenant calls me now about a faulty electrical issue, there is nothing I can do for them,” he said after the meeting.

Read complete COUNCIL NEWS in Wednesday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!