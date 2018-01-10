Natural gas conversion process proceeds

Bradley, Bender to lead school board

New Riverside Board of Education members, Janet Siders, far left; Joel Snow, second from the right, and Mark Zumberger, seated at the far right, discuss committee appointments during their first board meeting Tuesday evening, accompanied by fellow members, Vice President Robert Bender and President Bradley Adams. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MANDY LOEHR)

Riverside Board of Education members voted 4-1 during their Tuesday evening meeting to move ahead with the district’s project to convert the school building’s current propane heating system to natural gas by accepting the lowest bid package from Ohio Plumbing and Electrical Inc.

The Celina company provided a $122,000 bid for the natural gas conversion project, and the second lowest bid of $125,900 came from Slagle Mechanical of Sidney, said Maintenance and Transportation Supervisor Jason Bell.

Board Vice President Robert Bender cast the dissenting vote regarding the bid acceptance, noting that he felt he needed additional time to review the information from Ohio Plumbing and Electrical Inc., a company he said he was not familiar with.

