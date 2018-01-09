‘Freedom Riders’ to board bus after Holland show

Members of the Mad River Theater Works acting troupe will board a bus to launch the first major tour of its newest historical play following a local performance at the Holland Theatre on Saturday evening.

Jeff Hooper, left, writer of Mad River Theater Works’ new play Freedom Riders, directs a Monday afternoon rehearsal at the Holland along with music writer and guitarist Bob Lucas at right. The cast is, clockwise from top left, Destin La’Marr, Shelby Holden, Rayford Faircloth and Justine Appiah-Danquah. Cast member Chris Westhoff was not at the afternoon rehearsal. (EXAMINER PHOTO | REUBEN MEES)

Freedom Writers, a new play written by Jeff Hooper with original music by Bob Lucas, is the Zanesfield-based theater group’s next installment on a series that depicts the changing perception of race relations in America.

“Bob and I decided it would be fun to get together again to add another show to the repertoire and complement some of the other work we’ve already done,” Hooper said, noting that their first play on the theme, Freedom Bound, is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year.

“That’s the one that got us started doing plays that had to do with themes in African-American history, but they’re really plays about black and white people and how the both sides cope with these issues,” the local playwright said.

