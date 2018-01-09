Construction project, ballot issue await new board

Three new Benjamin Logan Board of Education members — all retired educators — were sworn in Monday to start a new year that will hold in store a major construction project and an attempt to pass an operating levy.

Benjamin Logan Treasurer Mandy France, front, swears in new board members, from left, Kathy Stierhoff, Deb Johnson and Karen Dill at the start of Monday’s annual organizational meeting. (EXAMINER PHOTO | REUBEN MEES)

Karen Dill, Deb Johnson and Kathy Stierhoff took oaths of office after an election cycle in which former board member Keith Stoner did not run and incumbents Bill Ramsey and David Willoby were defeated.

The board approved motions to install incumbents Susan Allen as president and John Stanford as vice president. Those two incumbents will serve together on the finance and transportation committees.

Read complete BOE NEWS in Tuesday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!