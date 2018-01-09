Haushalter, O’Rielley continue to lead district

National Merit Commended Students honored

Bellefontaine City Schools Treasurer Keith Krieger administers the oath of office to recently re-elected member Scott Abraham during the board’s annual organizational meeting Monday evening. Also looking on are Board President Joan Haushalter, left, and fellow re-elected member Anne Reames. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MANDY LOEHR)

Beginning a new year for school district business, the Bellefontaine Board of Education re-elected members Joan Haushalter and Tim O’Rielley during the board’s annual organizational meeting Monday evening to serve as president and vice president, respectively, of the group.

Treasurer Keith Krieger administered oaths for the positions to these two individuals, and also administered oaths of office to members Anne Reames and Scott Abraham, who were re-elected to continue serving additional four year-terms on the board in an uncontested race in the November election.

