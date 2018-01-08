Fire damages Amish pallet operation

An Amish pallet operation housed in a pole barn at 7338 County Road 13, DeGraff, was destroyed by a fire Saturday afternoon, firefighters from the DeGraff Fire Department report.

Firefighters with the DeGraff Fire Department responded to a fire about noon Saturday at an Amish pallet operation at 7338 County Road 13. (EXAMINER PHOTO | DAVE ORGAN)

Assistant Fire Chief Josh Goings said his department, along with Indian Joint, Lakeview, Quincy and Bellefontaine fire departments responded to the fully engulfed structure owned by Solomon Eicher at 12:05 p.m., and remained on the scene for about five hours.

