Painting with a purpose

Annette Deao of the Logan County Family Court painted a plant stand with a colorful floral motif for the Not So Bad Art by Good People auction. (PHOTO | LOGAN COUNTY ART LEAGUE)

Art — and paint — have colored Annette Deao’s life for years as her grandmother was an accomplished watercolor artist. So, it seemed natural for the Logan County Family Court’s treatment and program director — who is also a chemical dependency counselor and coordinator of the Family Treatment Court — to turn to paint as a means of destressing from her job and from the rigors of caring for her mother in the early stages of Alzheimer’s and her father who had lost his sight.

She hopes people smile when they look at her painted plant stand entry in the Not So Bad Art by Good People project for the Logan County Art League.

“All my life, my mother and I were always rock hunters,” she said. “It was a passion shared, seeking out new rocks and looking for fossils in the rocks. Most windowsills in both our homes were loaded with rocks. It was no surprise when, to give me an outlet for the stress of caregiving, I started painting rocks.”

