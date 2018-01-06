ODNR stresses ice awareness and safety

From snowmobiling to ice fishing, there’s no shortage of outdoor recreational opportunities on Indian Lake, but the Ohio Department of Natural Resources reminds residents to stay safe and think ahead on the ice.

Doug Johnston leverages a gas-powered ice auger to puncture the ice on Indian Lake Friday. Officials from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources stress ice awareness and safety during recreational activities this winter. (EXAMINER PHOTO | NATE SMITH)

The recent stretch of cold temperatures may lead some to believe a frozen body of water may be safer to venture onto than it actually is, ODNR officials emphasize in recently-published cold weather safety information.

A minimum of four inches of ice is recommended to travel on foot, according to ODNR. At least five inches of solid ice is suggested before traveling the ice on a snowmobile or ATV, and eight to 12 inches of solid ice should have formed before driving a car or small truck onto the ice.

GRAPHIC | ODNR

“A minimum of five inches of ice is recommended for safe enjoyment of ice skating, ice fishing, ice boating and snowmobiling on state park lakes. However, even if the ice is several inches thick, ice-covered water is never completely safe,” according to ODNR.

Doug Johnston estimated Friday about a foot of ice had formed on Indian Lake near Moundwood. The Ada native is an avid ice fisherman, he said, regularly making the drive to ice fish for saugeye.

Read complete story in Saturday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!