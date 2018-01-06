Fired up about the flag

Chuck Earick has expanded on his work in Mrs. Shawan’s eighth grade art class in 1956 with his Not So Bad Art by Good People entry in the Logan County Art League’s fundraising project.

The Vietnam veteran looked into his front yard and captured a picture of the American and Buckeye flags that fly there on a silver pole.

“In the past year or so, there has been a great deal of conversation centered around the disrespect shown toward the American flag,” he said, “especially in professional sports. As a Vietnam veteran, I find that particularly disheartening. When presented with the opportunity to participate in something as worthwhile as the Not So Bad Art project, I thought a portrayal of the flag in some form might be appropriate.”

A wooden piece painted by retired bank president and Vietnam veteran Chuck Earick depicts the American flag and an Ohio State banner and is intended as a tribute to the Stars and Stripes during a time it has become fashionable to protest the National Anthem and flying of the flag. (EXAMINER PHOTO | REUBEN MEES)

