Time is on mind, brush of retired educator

Time is on the mind of retired long-time local educator Debbie Ellis, and her mixed media collage piece for the Not So Bad Art by Good People project is aptly titled, Tempus Fugit (time flies).

Debbie Ellis, one of the “good people” selected to create “not so bad art” for the annual Logan County Art League fundraiser, holds her piece Tempus Fugit, which will be auctioned Friday, Feb. 2. (PHOTO | LOGAN COUNTY ART LEAGUE)

The “simplistic” picture depicts a whirling timeline, said the 65-year-old wife of Patrick Ellis and mother of three daughters and grandmother to two girls and a boy.

“The hourglass (filled with sand from her family’s favorite vacation beach) is releasing countless seconds, minutes, hours and days that fill years,” she explained about her creation. “Each numeral on the canvas looks similar, yet each is part of a person’s history. My goal was to show movement in the collage — how quickly time floats into the cool colored blue and pink swirling canvas. The days blur together, yet remain seared in one’s memory. And, yes, time flees!”

