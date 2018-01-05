NEW ICE SKATING RINK

A temporary ice skating rink has been set up inside the shelter house at Zanesfield’s Hall Fawcett Park, free for use by anyone who has a pair of ice skates and the temperament to bear the frigid temperatures, Mayor Bo Johns reports. The equipment to turn a concrete slab into a skating rink was purchased several years ago, but has not been used in some time. Members of the Logan Hills Festival Committee along with the Zanesfield Petanque Club, which Johns also organizes, assembled the apparatus this past weekend and members of the Tri-Valley Fire and EMS filled it with water, which froze promptly. (EXAMINER PHOTO | REUBEN MEES)